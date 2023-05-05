Eric Williams went 1-for-1 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt East to a 16-1 victory over St. Charles.

Noah Foster was the winning pitcher for Fort Zumwalt East. Maddox Meier of St. Charles went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. St. Charles hurler Mason Hickerson was tagged with the loss.

Fort Zumwalt East (15-11) visits Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles (10-17) will play Fort Zumwalt South at Blanchette Park on Monday at 4:15 p.m.