Jacksen Tankersley went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 13-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt East.

Fort Zumwalt South hurler Connor Henke was credited with the win. Fort Zumwalt East hurler Braden Weber was charged with the loss.

Fort Zumwalt South (18-5) plays at home against Winfield on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (14-11) hosts St. Charles on Friday at 4:15 p.m.