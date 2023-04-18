Jacksen Tankersley went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 11-3 victory over Fort Zumwalt North.

Carter Cox picked up the win for Fort Zumwalt South. He gave up just two earned runs on zero hit in six innings of work. Mason Stahl was tagged with the loss for Fort Zumwalt North.

Fort Zumwalt South (10-1) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (6-10) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.