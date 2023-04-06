Fort Zumwalt South toppled visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 4-1 Thursday.
Connor Henke picked up the win for Fort Zumwalt South. He gave up just one earned run on seven hits in six innings of work. Peyton Braile of Liberty (Wentzville) went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Brayden Schnurbusch was the losing pitcher for Liberty (Wentzville).
Fort Zumwalt South (6-1) will host Holt on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-5) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.