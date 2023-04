Jacksen Tankersley went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 14-1 victory over Holt.

Carter Cox struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the victory for Fort Zumwalt South. Ben Kolb was charged with the loss for Holt.

Fort Zumwalt South (8-1) will host Francis Howell Central on Saturday at 11 a.m. Holt (4-10) visits Hannibal on Thursday at 5 p.m.