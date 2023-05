Evan Fulhorst went 4-for-4 with an RBI, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 16-4 victory over St. Charles.

Carter Adkins was the winning pitcher for Fort Zumwalt South. Jacob Myers was tagged with the loss for St. Charles.

Fort Zumwalt South (21-6) hosts Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles (10-18) travels to Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.