Landon Young went 1-for-2 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 16-1 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.

Fort Zumwalt West hurler Aiden Copeland was credited with the win. Tatum Bethany was tagged with the loss for Lutheran St. Charles.

Fort Zumwalt West (21-4) plays at Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (4-15) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South at 2 p.m today.