Brayden Pizzo went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Fox to a 8-4 victory over Affton.

Dylan Stevens picked up the win for Fox. Affton hurler Ron Willenbrink was tagged with the loss.

Fox (12-7) will host Oakville on Saturday at 11 a.m. Affton (8-11) goes on the road to play Clayton on Monday at 4:30 p.m.