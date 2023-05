Braden Loesekam went 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead Fox to a 21-3 victory over Affton.

Sam Street picked up the win for Fox. Jacob Johnson of Affton went 2-for-2 with an RBI and one run scored. Wyatt Brown was tagged with the loss for Affton.

Fox (11-7) will host Affton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Affton (8-10) visits Fox on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.