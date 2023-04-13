Recap: Francis Howell beats Battle StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 13, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Francis Howell beat visiting Battle 4-0 Thursday. Quinn Redfield was credited with the win for Francis Howell.Francis Howell (12-4) will play Staley at Battle on Friday at 3 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Quinn Redfield 04-13-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Barker pitches O'Fallon to key Southwestern Conference victory against Edwardsville EDWARDSVILLE — David Barker sat helplessly on the bench Thursday after being lifted. Recap: CBC topples SLUH CBC toppled SLUH 4-1 Monday at Sheridan Stadium. Baseball spotlight: Father McGivney hopes Midsouth Showdown title is kickoff to a memorable season The Griffins knocked off CBC and Edwardsville in successive games to win the tournament championship in Tennessee. Recap: Wesclin topples Christ Our Rock Hayden Bernreuter went 4-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Wesclin to a 8-4 victory over Christ … Recap: Kirkwood defeats Pattonville Kirkwood slipped past Pattonville 5-3 Monday at Pattonville.