Leo Humbert went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Francis Howell to a 5-2 victory over Francis Howell Central.

Francis Howell hurler Adam Shipley was credited with the win. Lane Harris suffered the loss for Francis Howell Central.

Francis Howell (16-5) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (11-8) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.