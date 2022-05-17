Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Hazelwood West

Francis Howell Central downed visiting Hazelwood West 4-3 Tuesday.
Jonathan Ruiz was the losing pitcher for Hazelwood West.
Francis Howell Central (22-13) visits SLUH on Thursday at 6 p.m.
AFFTON — Tony Knight knew after the first inning he was going to finish the game on the mound.
WILDWOOD — Marquette senior outfielder Josh Syfert came close to hitting his second home run of the season in the opening inning of Monday's C…
VALLEY PARK — Isaiah Rose wasn't sure how he wanted to pitch when he first donned the Valley Park uniform as a freshman.
St. Charles West freshman pitcher Brenan Goering did a little bit of everything on Monday as the Warriors edged Orchard Farm 7-5 in a Class 4 …
EDWARDSVILLE — As has often been the case this season, Edwardsville senior Spencer Stearns was in the middle of the action Friday.
MHSBCA Rankings
PACIFIC — Ethan Simpson took a fastball right in the back.
St. Charles West edged Orchard Farm 7-5 Monday at Orchard Farm.
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
Mehlville trailed by three after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Seckman Wednesday at Seckman.
