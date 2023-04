Wyatt Miller went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 12-2 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Francis Howell Central hurler Landon Cann was the winning pitcher. He pitched seven innings allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out six. Evan Fulhorst was the losing pitcher for Fort Zumwalt South.

Francis Howell Central (15-10) will host Holt on Saturday at 11 a.m. Fort Zumwalt South (14-4) travels to Westminster on Friday at 4:30 p.m.