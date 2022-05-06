 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central routs Kirkwood

Francis Howell Central trounced visiting Kirkwood 10-0 Friday.

Kirkwood hurler Cameron Pidcock was charged with the loss.

Francis Howell Central (16-12) will host Eureka on Saturday at 11 a.m. Kirkwood (6-15) hosts Parkway West on Saturday at noon.

