Brayden Rubel went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and one run scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 10-8 victory over Kirkwood.

Caleb Cheatham was the winning pitcher for Francis Howell Central. Leading hitters for Kirkwood were Jack Pearson (4-for-4, three RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Tyler Macon (1-for-1, one RBI, one extra base hit, two runs scored). Rick Williams suffered the loss for Kirkwood.

Francis Howell Central (11-7) plays Francis Howell at CarShield Field on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Kirkwood (3-12) will host Marquette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.