Recap: Francis Howell North tops Pattonville

Francis Howell North topped Pattonville 5-1 Monday at Pattonville.
Derek Archer struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Francis Howell North.
VALLEY PARK — Isaiah Rose wasn't sure how he wanted to pitch when he first donned the Valley Park uniform as a freshman.
PACIFIC — Ethan Simpson took a fastball right in the back.
AFFTON — Tony Knight knew after the first inning he was going to finish the game on the mound.
EDWARDSVILLE — As has often been the case this season, Edwardsville senior Spencer Stearns was in the middle of the action Friday.
MHSBCA Rankings
FREEBURG, Ill. — Senior Logan Mueller gave Columbia a lead it could finally protect Saturday.
Crawford Hall nearly slipped off the mound in the first inning during warmups.
BELLEVILLE — Micah Georgian was going to run through any brick wall or stop sign that a coach may have placed in front of him after his hard s…
Mehlville trailed by three after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Seckman Wednesday at Seckman.
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
