Recap: Francis Howell pounds Lindbergh

Brett Norfleet went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell to a 11-0 victory over Lindbergh.
Tyler Rauser picked up the win for Francis Howell. Michael Politte was tagged with the loss for Lindbergh.
Brett Norfleet went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell to a 11-0 victory over Lindbergh.
Tyler Rauser picked up the win for Francis Howell. Michael Politte was tagged with the loss for Lindbergh.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
OZARK — Reality didn't set in immediately Friday for Festus High senior Conner McDonald.
Mike Menley shared a look with his two seniors as they celebrated on the field in East Prairie.
CARBONDALE — It took a while for Dom Voegele to settle in on the mound Monday.
Conner McDonald has been a graduated member of the Festus High class of 2022 for eight days now, but he and the other five seniors on the Tige…
TROY, Ill. — Austin Brown missed out on pitching in a Major League Baseball stadium, but he'll gladly take what happened Wednesday afternoon instead.
OZARK — Brysen Nepute's voice was raspy from yelling, and he was just plum exhausted.
EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville baseball team needed a different game plan the second time around against Belleville East junior Zander Mueth.
TROY, Ill. — Zane Timon sports a tattoo just above his left elbow with the words “Heaven Has My Hero” emblazoned at the top, a stopwatch in th…
Logan Mueller tossed the ball toward first base like he had a million times before.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Marquette appears to bring out the best in Lindbergh junior left-hander Dane Bjorn.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.