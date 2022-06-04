 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell pounds Lindbergh

Brett Norfleet went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell to a 11-0 victory over Lindbergh.

Tyler Rauser picked up the win for Francis Howell. Michael Politte was tagged with the loss for Lindbergh.

News