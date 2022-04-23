 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell squeaks by Webb City

Francis Howell edged visiting Webb City 4-2 Saturday.

Andrew Brackensiek picked up the win for Francis Howell. He gave up just two earned runs on five hits in six innings of work.

Francis Howell (17-7) hosts Rock Bridge at 1 p.m today.

