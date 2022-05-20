 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell topples Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell topped Fort Zumwalt West 5-1 Friday at Troy Buchanan.

Brysen Nepute picked up the win for Francis Howell. He gave up just one earned run on five hits in six innings of work.

Fort Zumwalt West finishes the season at 30-9.

