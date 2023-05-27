Francis Howell upended De Smet 8-1 Saturday at De Smet.
Brysen Nepute was credited with the win for Francis Howell. He pitched seven innings allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight.
De Smet ends its season with a 20-15 record.
