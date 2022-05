Brett Norfleet went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell to a 8-2 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Tyler Rauser picked up the win for Francis Howell. He gave up just two earned runs on five hits in six innings of work.

Francis Howell (29-9) plays Fort Zumwalt West at Troy Buchanan on Friday at 4 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South closes out the season with a record of 20-9.