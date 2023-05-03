Lane Otten went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 9-8 victory over Collinsville.

Colin VanPelt was the winning pitcher for Freeburg. Key offensive contributors for Collinsville included Adam Bovinett (3-for-3, one RBI, one run scored) and Kris Alcorn (1-for-3, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored). Ryan Kremer was the losing pitcher for Collinsville.

Freeburg (15-12) will play Columbia at Eagleview Elementary on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Collinsville (11-10) plays at Alton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.