Recap: Freeburg pounds Red Bud

Eli Hill went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 10-0 victory over Red Bud.

Freeburg (17-8) travels to Salem, Illinois on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Red Bud (5-14) plays at Marissa on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

