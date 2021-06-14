 Skip to main content
Recap: Freeburg rips Harrisburg, Illinois
Colin Brueggemann went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Freeburg to a 15-8 victory over Harrisburg, Illinois.

Freeburg (34-3) will play Normal University High at Illinois State University on Friday at 1 p.m.

