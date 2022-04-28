 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Freeburg squeaks by Salem, Illinois

Freeburg defeated Salem, Illinois 5-3 Thursday at Salem, Illinois.

Freeburg (18-8) travels to Mascoutah on Saturday at 10 a.m. Salem, Illinois (3-11) hosts Wood River on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

