 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Columbia
0 comments

Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Freeburg triumphed over Columbia 11-1 Friday at Eagleview Elementary.

Lane Otten picked up the win for Freeburg.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports