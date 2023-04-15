Gateway Legacy Christian trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 15-12 win over Lutheran St. Charles Saturday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Key offensive players for Lutheran St. Charles were Sam Calleros (3-for-5, two RBIs, one extra base hit, three runs scored) and Carson Colbert (2-for-2, one RBI). C Harrison suffered the loss for Lutheran St. Charles.

Gateway Legacy Christian (5-5) visits Festus on Monday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (4-11) will host St. Louis Patriots on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.