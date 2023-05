Daniel Darin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Gibault to a 10-8 victory over Alton.

Peyton Schaefer was the winning pitcher for Gibault. Jayden Diaz of Alton went 1-for-1 with one extra base hit and three runs scored. Scott Bartow was the losing pitcher for Alton.

Gibault (13-9) visits Mater Dei on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (7-14) visits Collinsville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.