Recap: Gibault downs Memphis Harding StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gibault downed visiting Memphis Harding 10-8 Saturday. JJ Kinsey was the winning pitcher for Gibault.Gibault (10-8) travels to Marshall County (Ky.) today. 0 Comments Tags Hudson Blank Cade Kostelac Jj Kinsey 04-22-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular De Smet bounces back to earn MCC split against SLUH CREVE COEUR — Battling a slump and maybe a slight drop in confidence, De Smet junior Michael Wunderlich found what he was seeking. Broughton's RBI single in bottom of seventh lifts Vianney to MCC win over CBC KIRKWOOD — One of the best feelings in the world is coming through for your teammates. Just ask Vianney senior David Broughton. Francis Howell pulls through tight middle innings for win over Francis Howell Central O’FALLON, Mo. — Carter Allen knew he’d have to be at his best Tuesday. Creech does it all in Winfield's GAC Baseball Classic win over St. Charles O'FALLON, Mo. — After the way he performed, Brady Creech didn't mind the early wakeup call Wednesday. Hollingsworth pitches Fort Zumwalt East to bounce-back win over Holt in GAC Baseball Classic nightcap O'FALLON, Mo. — Carter Hollingsworth and his Fort Zumwalt East baseball teammates needed to shake off their tough loss and get right back to w…