Recap: Gibault downs Trico

Gibault edged visiting Trico 9-8 in nine innings Friday.

Gibault hurler Jude Green was credited with the win.

Gibault (9-10) travels to Freeburg on Saturday at 9 a.m. Trico (3-4) travels to New Athens on Wednesday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m.

