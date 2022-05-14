 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Gibault waltzes over Valmeyer

  • 0

Tyler Frierdich went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Gibault to a 17-10 victory over Valmeyer.

Brady Biffar was credited with the win for Gibault.

Valmeyer (5-19) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet some of the spring's top stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News