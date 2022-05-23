 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Gillespie slips past New Berlin

  • 0

Gillespie defeated visiting New Berlin 2-1 Monday.

Colton Bultema was the winning pitcher for Gillespie.

Gillespie (20-4) plays Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: This spring's posteason standouts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News