Recap: Granite City waltzes over Alton

Granite City breezed by visiting Alton 10-3 Tuesday.

Max Ontis was the losing pitcher for Alton.

Granite City (9-10) visits Hazelwood West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Alton (5-16) plays at home against Piasa Southwestern on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

