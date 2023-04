Patrick Madigan went 1-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Hancock to a 22-0 victory over Crossroads College Prep.

Cameron Hall struck out 11 in three innings of work to pick up the win for Hancock.

Hancock (2-1) plays Crossroads College Prep at Heine Meine on Tuesday at 5 p.m.