Recap: Hannibal edges Timberland

StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com

Apr 15, 2023

Hannibal squeaked by visiting Timberland 5-3 Saturday.

Cade Manner was the losing pitcher for Timberland.

Timberland (12-10) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.