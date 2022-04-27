 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood Central defeats STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley

Hazelwood Central slipped past STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 10-9 in eight innings Wednesday at STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley.

Key offensive players for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley were Alan Savoy (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs scored) and Monte Evans (2-for-2, one RBI, one run scored). STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley hurler Tyler Burton was tagged with the loss.

Hazelwood Central (3-6) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (2-3) plays at home against McCluer on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

