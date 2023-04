Frank McPhearson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Hazelwood East to a 18-7 victory over McCluer.

Hazelwood East hurler Tavion Gatewood was credited with the win. William Speed was the losing pitcher for McCluer.

Hazelwood East (5-2) hosts McCluer North on Thursday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. McCluer (0-5) goes on the road to play McCluer North on Tuesday at 4 p.m.