Recap: Hazelwood West beats De Smet

Hazelwood West toppled De Smet 4-1 Monday at De Smet.

Tyler Whitworth picked up the win for Hazelwood West.

Hazelwood West (11-15) plays Francis Howell Central at SLUH on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

