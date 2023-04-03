Tyler Whitworth went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, four extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 11-10 victory over Duchesne.

Billy Jackson was the winning pitcher for Hazelwood West. Key hitters for Duchesne were Philip Peltes (4-for-5, one RBI, one extra base hit, three runs scored) and Jackson Nikodym (2-for-4, two RBIs, two extra base hits, one run scored). Duchesne hurler Gavin Moffitt was tagged with the loss.

Hazelwood West (3-7) hosts Seckman on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Duchesne (7-4) will play DuBourg at BMAC on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.