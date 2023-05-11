Recap: Hazelwood West topples Granite City StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 11, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hazelwood West toppled Granite City 7-4 Thursday at Granite City. Logan Holmes was credited with the win for Hazelwood West.Granite City (8-17) will host Waterloo on Friday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Braiden Boschen Logan Holmes 05-11-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dunahue thankful for lifetime of memories as Francis Howell North baseball coach Francis Howell North is scheduled to host "Coach Dunahue Appreciation Day" on Saturday during a home doubleheader against Holt. De Smet shakes off early deficit, beats Seckman to get back on winning track CREVE COEUR — Sophomore Landon Edmonds may stand just 5-foot-9 from the top of his ballcap to the bottom of his spikes, but the right fielder … Edwardsville's Funkhouser delivers a walk-off winner over Belleville East The Tigers won a pitchers duel and claimed at least a share of the Southwestern Conference title. Feldt keys CBC's offensive attack in home win over Oakville TOWN AND COUNTRY — His biceps may hurt later on tonight, but at the moment, Andrew Feldt didn't feel a thing. Father McGivney not feeling any pressure as it improves to 29-0 GLEN CARBON — It would be hard for anyone on Father McGivney's baseball roster to ignore.