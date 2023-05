Wilson Decker went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 5-2 victory over Orchard Farm.

Whitworth struck out 13 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Hazelwood West. Orchard Farm hurler Blake Jakul was tagged with the loss.

Hazelwood West (6-21) visits Oakville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Orchard Farm (4-16) plays at home against Christian Fellowship on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.