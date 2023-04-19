Brendan Snyder went 6-for-6 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 19-15 victory over Parkway South.

Whitworth was the winning pitcher for Hazelwood West. Luke Sullivan of Parkway South went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored. Parkway South hurler Nate Donovan was charged with the loss.

Hazelwood West (4-13) plays Fort Zumwalt East at Westhoff Park on Friday at 3 p.m. Parkway South (9-8) will play Roxana at GCS Ballpark on Friday at 6:30 p.m.