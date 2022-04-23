 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Herculaneum pounds Hancock

  • 0

Herculaneum routed Hancock 20-4 Saturday at Heine Meine.

Spencer Everett was charged with the loss for Hancock.

Herculaneum (7-5) plays DuBourg at Heine Meine at 11:30 a.m today. Hancock (3-9) plays DuBourg at Heine Meine at 2 p.m today.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area baseball rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (15-0)NR2. CBC (14-6)NR3. Fort Zumwalt West (18-6)NR4. O'Fa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News