Recap: Herculaneum routs Bayless

Aiden Moutray went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Herculaneum to a 16-0 victory over Bayless.

Bayless (13-9) plays Affton at Bayless on Saturday at 11 a.m.

News