Parker Anderson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Hermann to a 13-3 victory over Linn.

Lane Kohlbusch picked up the win for Hermann.

Hermann (11-5) will play Dixon at Linn at 11 a.m today. Linn (0-2) plays at home against Hermann on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m.