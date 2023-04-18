Recap: Hermann squeaks by South Callaway StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 18, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hermann slipped past South Callaway 1-0 Tuesday at Mokane. Hermann hurler Parker Anderson was credited with the win.Hermann (12-6) plays Belle at Linn on Wednesday at 5 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Parker Anderson 04-18-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Baseball spotlight: Trentmann helping deal up a special season for Washington WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grant Trentmann has weaved a masterful start to his senior baseball season Weik helps Columbia top Alton Marquette for 11th consecutive victory COLUMBIA, Ill. — Brennan Weik hoped the ball caught just enough of the wind that it would carry over the fence. Recap: Priory triumphs over Duchesne Leo Davison went 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Priory to a 17-7 victory over Duchesne. Francis Howell pulls through tight middle innings for win over Francis Howell Central O’FALLON, Mo. — Carter Allen knew he’d have to be at his best Tuesday. Baseball season preview spotlight: Timberland's Hachman ready to fire after battling past injuries WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it.