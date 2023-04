Chase Knebel went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Highland to a 10-5 victory over Greenville.

Deklan Riggs struck out 12 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Highland.

Highland (11-7) plays Alton at Glik Park on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Greenville (2-5) will host Carlyle on Saturday at 10 a.m.