Jake Ottensmeier went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Highland to a 9-6 victory over Belleville East.

Highland hurler Miscik was the winning pitcher. Ean DiPasquale was tagged with the loss for Belleville East.

Highland (24-9) plays at home against Civic Memorial on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Belleville East (25-8) plays Collinsville at O'Fallon on Wednesday at 4 p.m.