Recap: Highland upends Waterloo

Highland breezed by visiting Waterloo 8-0 Monday.

Highland hurler Matt Miscik was the winning pitcher.

Highland (21-9) travels to Centralia, Illinois on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Waterloo (15-14) travels to Belleville East on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

