Hoover, Ala. trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 7-6 win over Belleville East Friday.

Ean DiPasquale of Belleville East went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. DiPasquale was the losing pitcher for Belleville East.

Belleville East (5-4) will play Bingham, Utah at Hoover, Ala. on Saturday at 9 a.m.